Katie Holmes shows her support for Emilio Vitolo Jr. one month after their split

Katie Holmes has showed her support for Emilio Vitolo Jr., one month after their split.

The former couple dated for eight months, before calling it quits in May.

Taking to Instagram, the actress praised her ex’s upcoming film Almost A Year – which will appear at the Tribeca Film Festival.

She captioned the post: “ALMOST A YEAR @tribecafilmfestival 💕🙏💕”

“I am so excited for the start of the @tribecafilmfestival today!!!!! I am so honored to have been a part of the making of ALMOST A YEAR which is premiering at #Tribeca2021 as part of #TribecaAtHome tickets and more details on the @Tribeca website.”

“Congratulations to the very talented and amazing cast @eveclindley @emiliovitolo @lilmitz_ and director @jamiesonbaker 🍾💫💥✨”

A spokesperson confirmed Katie and Emilio’s break-up to Us Weekly, who said they “parted ways amicably” and “remain friends”.

An insider also told the outlet: “They figured out they’re better off as friends. There’s no drama that went down with the breakup…”

“Katie and Emilio really enjoyed their time together — it just simply didn’t work out. She’s focusing on being a mom and her upcoming projects.”