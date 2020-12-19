The actress looks seriously loved-up

Katie Holmes goes Instagram official with new boyfriend

Katie Holmes has gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr.

The actress celebrated her 42nd birthday on Friday, and the restaurateur shared a sweet tribute to her on Instagram to mark the occasion.

Sharing a black-and-white snap of Katie sitting on his lap, the 33-year-old chef wrote: “The most amazing, kindest, beautiful person.”

“Every time I see your face it makes me smile. Happy Birthday!!! I love you!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emilio Vitolo (@emiliovitolo)

The couple were first linked in early September, when they were spotted on a date in NYC.

In photos published by MailOnline, Katie was papped kissing Emilio as they dined at Peasant Restaurant.

Aside from working as a chef, Emilio is a budding actor – and he’s set to appear in upcoming movie The Birthday Cake, alongside Ewan McGregor and Val Kilmer.

The news comes just one year after Katie ended her longterm relationship with Jamie Foxx.

According to reports, Katie and Jamie started dating back in 2013 – following her divorce from Tom Cruise.

The couple never publicly confirmed their romance, but reports of their split emerged late last year.

The actress filed for divorce from Tom Cruise in 2012 after six years together, and the former couple share their 14-year-old daughter Suri.