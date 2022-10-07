Kathy Hilton calls Lisa Rinna ‘the biggest bully’ in explosive teaser for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion

The explosive teaser trailer for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion is here.

The three-part special, which premieres on Bravo on October 12, will see Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna come to blows amid their feud.

At one point, Kathy says to Lisa: “You are the biggest bully in Hollywood and everyone knows it.”

She also says: “You fight with everybody. What you did to my sister [Kim Richards] and you drove Lisa Vanderpump off the show. I mean, the list can go on and on.”

During the reunion, host Andy Cohen recalled some of Lisa’s allegations about Kathy, saying: “Lisa said that you said, ‘Dorit [Kemsley] is a stupid, useless idiot. Crystal [Kung Minkoff] and Sutton [Stracke] are pieces of s**t. I will destroy Kyle [Richards] and her family if it’s the last thing I ever do.'”

Lisa tells the group: “I was being abused by Kathy Hilton,” and Kathy fires back: “Baby, you wanted it on camera because your contract was coming up.”

The teaser also sees Kyle Richards break down in tears, saying to Andy: “I’m really not OK now. I don’t want to sit here for a toast. Can I leave?”

Speaking to one of the show’s producers, Andy asks: “Doug, what do you want to do here?Kyle’s a wreck.”

The reunion special will also see the RHOBH stars discuss Erika Jayne’s comments about Garcelle Beauvais’ son, Kathy Hilton’s alleged Aspen trip “meltdown” and more.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is available to stream on Hayu now.