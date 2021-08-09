Kathy Griffin shares update after undergoing lung cancer surgery

The comedian had a part of her left lung removed

Kathy Griffin has shared an update after having a part of her left lung removed.

Last week, the comedian revealed she is battling lung cancer in an emotional statement shared on social media.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the 60-year-old uploaded a 21-second video post-surgery.

She said: “Hi you guys. I might start to post little videos about my recovery and stuff. But my voice is like, really hoarse and I don’t want to scare people.”

“I’m laughing, it’s just even that notion [is funny]. Also for some reason, I’m laughing at everything now. And if it’s horrible, I laugh way more!”

In another video shared on Sunday, Kathy shared some “new standup” for her fans, revealing her husband “sliced his hand open” over the weekend while she was in bed recovering from her surgery.

She said: “I’m laughing because I’m thinking, if he’s calling for me for my help it must be bad because I can’t do anything!”

Sharing her diagnosis last week, Kathy wrote: “I’ve got to tell you guys something. I have cancer. I’m about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed.”

“Yes, I have lung cancer even though I’ve never smoked!” she continued. “The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung.”

“Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing. I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less.” “It’s been a helluva 4 years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I’m gonna be just fine.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) The comedian said she’s thankful she’s fully vaccinated against Covid-19, as the “consequences for being unvaccinated would have been even more serious”. Kathy concluded her statement by writing: “Please stay up to date on your medical check ups. It’ll save your life.”