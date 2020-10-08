Katharine McPhee ‘expecting first child’ with husband David Foster

The couple tied the knot last year

Katharine McPhee is reportedly expecting her first child with husband David Foster.

Sources confirmed the news to PEOPLE magazine, after the couple were papped shopping for baby items in Montecito, California.

The 36-year-old actress and the 70-year-old music producer tied the knot in June 2019, after first meeting in 2006 when she appeared on season 5 of American Idol.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katharine McPhee Foster (@katharinefoster) on Jun 28, 2020 at 12:10pm PDT

David is already father to daughters Sara, 39, Erin, 38, and Jordan, 34, whom he shared with his second wife Rebecca Dyer.

The musician is also father to daughters Allison, 50, and Amy, 46, from previous relationships.

On this week’s episode of #GossChats, Goss.ie Founder Alexandra Ryan chats to Jackie Fox – who lost her daughter Nicole to suicide after being cyber bullied.

Jackie talks about her fight to get Coco’s Law brought into legislation in Ireland – a new law that will make online bullying a criminal offence.

WARNING – episode contains discussion about self-harming and suicide. If this interview affects you in any way please contact Pieta House.

Please free call the Pieta House 24-hour helpline on 1800 247 247. You can also contact the helpline by text – text HELP to 51444.