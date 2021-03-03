Katharine McPhee admits she feared eating disorder ‘relapse’ during pregnancy

The actress welcomed her first child with David Foster last month

Katharine McPhee has admitted she feared she would have an eating disorder “relapse” during her pregnancy.

The actress welcomed her first child with her husband David Foster last month – a baby boy.

The new mum appeared on the latest episode of Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy Podcast, where she revealed the “biggest challenge” during her pregnancy was “body-issue stuff”.

“It just suddenly came up in a way that hadn’t been present in a long time,” the 36-year-old explained. “I have felt really stable in my life in the last four or five years, and my weight has been sort of like more consistent.” “But feeling like there was a relapse after getting pregnant was really shocking and upsetting and concerning for me, because I was suddenly so obsessed with food, starting from this first trimester.” “I had such a distortion of the way that I looked. I look back at these pictures and my husband was documenting like every day, because I’d be like, ‘Take a picture of me now. Am I showing?’ And I look back and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, why was I so hard on myself?'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katharine McPhee Foster (@katharinefoster) Katharine revealed she reached out to a psychiatrist who she had previously worked with, who told her “that it’s really common for women who have struggled with eating disorders in the past to have almost a relapse, in some sense, when they enter pregnancy.” “It made me feel so much better that I wasn’t alone in that headspace… by just meeting with him and him talking me through it,” she admitted. “But yeah, that was probably and has been the hardest part of pregnancy for me, was just feeling like I was relaxing in some capacity with my food issues.”

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit BodyWhys.ie, or else call their helpline 01-2107906.

