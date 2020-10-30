The model is said to be "overjoyed"

Karlie Kloss expecting first child with husband Joshua Kushner

Karlie Kloss is expecting her first child with her husband Joshua Kushner.

The news was confirmed by PEOPLE magazine, but Karlie is yet to announce the news on social media.

A source close to the model said: “Karlie is overjoyed to be expecting her first child in 2021.”

“She will be the most amazing mother,” the insider added.

The news comes two years after Karlie married Joshua in October 2018 in upstate New York.

Joshua’s older brother is Jared Kushner, the husband of President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump.

Despite her close ties to Donald Trump, Karlie recently told fans she voted for Joe Biden in the upcoming presidential election.