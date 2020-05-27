Kardashian-Jenner family share heartfelt tributes to Scott Disick on his birthday

The Kardashian-Jenner family have shared heartfelt tributes to Scott Disick on his 37th birthday.

Taking to Twitter, Kim Kardashian posted multiple photos with Scott, and wrote: “Happy Birthday @ScottDisick!!!”

“We have so many memories together. You are such an amazing father, brother and friend. Thank you for being such an amazing person to our family. I love you.”

Happy Birthday @ScottDisick!!! We have so many memories together. You are such an amazing father, brother and friend. Thank you for being such an amazing person to our family. I love you 🤍 pic.twitter.com/L7Te0ZEqMw — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2020

Meanwhile, momager Kris Jenner posted a touching tribute to her daughter’s ex on Instagram, alongside a collage of various snaps.

“Happy birthday Scott @letthelordbewithyou!!! You are such an amazing father, son, brother, partner, and friend!!” she wrote.

“Thank you for bringing so much love and laughter to our family! Thank you for your sense of adventure and always being there for all of us. You are amazing and I love you! Mama K xoxo 🎂🥳🙏.”

Scott dated the 64-year-old’s eldest daughter Kourtney from 2006 through to 2015.

The pair have three children together – ten-year-old Mason, seven-year-old Penelope and five-year-old Reign.

Khloe Kardashian also shared a sweet post on Instagram to mark Scott’s birthday.

She wrote: “Happy birthday @letthelordbewithyou!!! Life would be SO boring without you! Thank you for being such a great brother to me.”

“Cheers to you being spoiled and I pray this year is filled with magic. You deserve only the best! We have so much more life to live 🙏🏽Forever family! I love you long time!”

The Kardashian-Jenner family posted heartfelt tributes to Scott just weeks after he was forced to check out of a rehab facility in Colorado – due to privacy concerns.

