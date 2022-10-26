Kardashian fans in hysterics over Kris Jenner’s savage jibe at daughters Kim and Kylie

Kris Jenner has left fans in hysterics, after making a savage jibe at her daughters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the momager shared a snap from Kim’s lavish birthday dinner over the weekend.

In the photo, Kris can be seen laughing behind Kim and Kylie, as they appear in deep conversation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

In the caption, the 66-year-old joked: “When they both think they’re the favorite…”

Kim and Kylie being Kris’ “favourite child” has been a long running joke, as both sisters earn the most money in the family.

The reality stars have both been declared billionaires, and as their manager – Kris nabs a percentage of all their business dealings.

Fans and members of the Kardashian-Jenner family were left in stitches over Kris’ caption.

Kim commented two skull emojis, while Khloe Kardashian posted several coffin emojis.

One fan also wrote: “Caption Queen, but we all know it’s actually Khloe.”

Another commented: “Whoever has the most money is obviously the favorite 😂.”

Just last month, Kylie asked Kris to confirm if she’s her favourite child while she was hooked up to a lie detector machine on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The matriarch replied, “yes,” and the machine confirmed that the was telling the truth.

Watch the clip below: