Kanye West threatens to ‘beat Pete Davidson’s ass’ amid his new romance with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has threatened to “beat Pete Davidson’s ass”, amid his new romance with Kim Kardashian.

In a new song with The Game, which is titled ‘Eazy’, the 44-year-old addressed his estranged wife’s romance with the SNL comedian.

Referencing his near-fatal car crash in 2002, Kanye raps: “God saved me from that crash/ just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

After Pete’s name is mentioned, a woman’s voice says “Who?”

Rapping about him and Kim having the “best divorce ever”, the father-of-four said: “If we go to court, we’ll go to court together/ Matter of fact, pick up your sis, we’ll go to court together.”

Kanye also addressed the recent controversy surrounding him buying a house across the street from his estranged wife.

He raps: “I got love for the nannies, but real family is better/The cameras watch the kids, y’all stop takin’ the credit.”

“Non-custodial dad, I bought the house next door/What you think the point of really bein’ rich for?”

“Boujee and unruly, y’all need to do some chores/ Rich ass kids, this ain’t yo mama’s house.”

Kanye also referenced his new love interest Julia Fox on the song by rapping “my new b***h bad, I know Illuminati mad.”

The news comes just days after Kanye’s romance with Julia was branded a “desperate” attempt to “get under Kim’s skin”.

Insiders have told Page Six that the rapper’s whirlwind romance with the actress was sparked by Kim’s new relationship with Pete.

Sources have claimed Kanye is “clearly hurting” and his public dates with Julia are a “ploy” to get back at his estranged wife.

The insider said: “It’s a desperate play for attention.”

“He publicly fights for his family back, and then he’s linked to all these different girls. It’s very strange.”

Kanye and Julia confirmed their romance last week by sharing steaming snaps of them together, and the Uncut Gems star even wrote a magazine article about their second date.

In the piece, Julia described their date as a “dream come true”, and revealed how Kanye surprised her with a hotel suite full of clothes.

Kanye’s romance with Julia comes just weeks after he publicly begged his estranged wife Kim to take him back at a benefit concert in Los Angeles.

The 44-year-old was performing his hit song Runaway at the LA Memorial Coliseum when he called out Kim on stage.

During the song, the rapper slightly changed the lyrics to sing: “Baby, I need you to run right back to me… more specifically, Kimberly.”

Kim, who filed for divorce from Kanye last February, was pictured at the event with their daughter North.

Over the past few months, Kanye has tried to win her back on multiple occasions.

But the reality star has refused to entertain his attempts, and in November, Kim requested the immediate termination of their marriage.

In legal documents obtained by the PA news agency, the KUWTK star said their marriage has “irretrievably” broken down.

The 41-year-old said: “I submit this declaration in support of my request for an order bifurcating and terminating the status of my marriage to respondent, Kanye West.”

“Irreconcilable differences have existed and continue to exist between (Kanye) and me, which have caused our marriage to irretrievably break down. No counseling or reconciliation effort will be of any value at this time.”

“There will be no prejudice to (Kanye) if our marriage is immediately dissolved, especially given the fact that throughout our marriage, we adhered to the terms of our premarital agreement and maintained the separate property character of our assets.”

“I have been attempting to settle our dissolution with (Kanye) since I filed for divorce in February 2021. I have requested several times that (Kanye) agree to bifurcate and terminate our marital status. (Kanye) has not responded to my request.”

“(Kanye) and I both deserve the opportunity to build new lives. Therefore, I am asking that my request to bifurcate and terminate our marital status be granted.”

The request was submitted to the Los Angeles Superior Court on November 21.

Kim officially filed for divorce from Kanye on February 19, 2021, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The pair tied the knot back in 2014, and share four kids together – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.