Kanye West teams up with Gap to launch ‘affordable’ new Yeezy line

Kanye West has teamed up with Gap to launch a new Yeezy line.

The retailer is partnering with Kanye to create a brand new clothing line called Yeezy Gap, which will be introduced in the first half of 2021.

The collection will feature “modern, elevated basics for men, women and kids at accessible price points”.

The Chicago-born rapper confirmed the exciting news on Twitter this afternoon.

According to The New York Times, they have agreed to a 10-year deal starting this month, with the option to renew after five years.

Kanye has previously shared his love for the Gap clothing brand, as he worked in one of their stores as a teenager.

Back in 2015, the 43-year-old said he would “like to be the Steve Jobs of the Gap,” and once dreamed of being its head creative director.