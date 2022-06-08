Kanye West ‘taking a year off’ work amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian

Kanye West is said to be “taking a year off” work, amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

Rapper Vory, who collaborated on Kanye’s Donda album, shared an update on the Yeezy founder as he explained his absence from Vory’s Lost Souls album release party.

Speaking to Complex, Vory said: “I was just talking to [Kanye] today. We’ve been talking through my best friend who’s also his assistant, because he hasn’t been wanting to talk to anybody.”

“He’s taking a year off, and he was like, ‘Damn, you think Vory is going to be mad at me if I don’t go to his release party?’ And I was like, ‘Nah, you’re straight, bro.'”

“He’s battling his own s**t. That’s my dog, I learned a lot from him,” Vory added. The rapper was signed to Meek Mill’s Dream Chasers Records in 2020, and collaborated with Kanye on his Donda album. However, their collaboration ‘Daylight’, which now features on Lost Soul, didn’t make the final cut for Donda. Vory’s insight comes just after news broke that Kanye had split from his girlfriend Chaney Jones, after the couple took a trip to Tokyo. Rumours were rife that Kanye had split from the model after just five months of dating, however, Chaney has since put those rumours to bed. Hours after their rumoured split hit headlines, Kanye’s beau posted a birthday tribute to him on her Instagram Story. Kanye started dating Chaney following his split from Kim Kardashian last year. The former couple were married for almost seven years before the reality star filed for divorce in February 2021. The exes share four children together – North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. Amid their divorce proceedings, Kim started dating SNL comedian Pete Davidson in October.