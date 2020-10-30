Kanye West surprises Kim Kardashian with hologram of her late father

The rapper arranged the surprise for his wife's 40th birthday

Kanye West surprised Kim Kardashian with a hologram of her late father, Robert, on her 40th birthday.

The reality star recently celebrated her birthday on a private island with her family and friends, and during their trip, Kanye arranged a “special surprise from heaven.”

Posting a video of the lifelike hologram on Instagram, Kim wrote: “For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime.”

“A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. It is so lifelike and we watched it over and over, filled with lots so tears and emotion.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 29, 2020 at 4:17pm PDT

“I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together,” she continued.

“Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime.”

The hologram praised Kim’s incredible accomplishments, and ended with Robert saying: “Keep doing what you’re doing Kimberly. You are a beautiful soul. Know that I am very proud of you and that I am always with you.”

“I have built a firewall around our family. I love you Kimberley, tell Kourtney, Khloe and Rob I love them and miss you all. Don’t forget to say your prayers.”