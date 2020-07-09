Kanye West slams vaccines and Planned Parenthood – despite Kim Kardashian’s opposing views

The reality star has remained silent after her husband's controversial comments

Kanye West has revealed that he is against Planned Parenthood and is anti-vaccinations, despite his wife Kim Kardashian publicly supporting the stances.

Following his announcement that he would be running for US presidency, the rapper admitted that he was “pro-life” and “anti-vaccine” during a controversial interview with Forbes.

“I am pro-life because I’m following the word of the bible,” he said.

The father-of-four then claimed that Planned Parenthood, a nonprofit organisation that provides sexual health care in the US, was founded by “white supremacists to do the devil’s work”.

Kanye’s stance may come as a shock to fans, as his wife Kim Kardashian has previously advocated for the organisation, and she even dedicated an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians to Planned Parenthood.

In the 2017 episode, the 39-year-old met with Sue Dunlap – the president and chief executive of Planned Parenthood Los Angeles.

“The perception of Planned Parenthood is that it is an abortion clinic; that is nothing what it is like,” she stated after the meeting.

“Hearing that first hand [women’s stories] really made it real for me,” she added, before later posting about the experience on Instagram saying she stood with the organisation.

“My sisters and I visited Planned Parenthood recently and learned that the House of Representatives forced through a bill that strips health care coverage from millions of people and raises health care costs, including Planned Parenthood patients,” she wrote.

“They are such an amazing place that provides so much to so many! #istandwithpp.”

In response to Kanye’s statement, Planned Parenthood’s Nia-Martin Robinson said: “Women are free to make our own decisions about our bodies and pregnancies, and want and deserve to have access to the best medical care available.”

“The real threat to Black communities’ safety, health, and lives stems from lack of access to quality, affordable health care, police violence and the criminalization of reproductive health care by anti-abortion opposition.”

During his interview with Forbes, Kanye also revealed that he contracted the coronavirus back in February – but that he was sceptical about a COVID vaccine.

He said: “It’s so many of our children that are being vaccinated and paralyzed… So when they say the way we’re going to fix Covid is with a vaccine, I’m extremely cautious. That’s the mark of the beast.”

His wife Kim has previously encouraged vaccinations, taking her whole family to get a vaccine against the whopping cough in a 2013 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

This isn’t the first time Kim and Kanye have clashed over their political views.

Kanye was previously vocal about his support for US President Donal Trump, despite Kim being a registered democrat.

In a 2019 interview with New York Magazine’s The Cut, Kim spoke about overcoming her differences with Kanye.

“It’s okay to not understand each other. It’s okay to not have the same exact feelings all the time,” she said.

