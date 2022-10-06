Kanye West SLAMS ex Kim Kardashian’s Fashion Week outfits

Kanye West has slammed his ex Kim Kardashian’s Fashion Week outfits.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, which was filmed in February, Kim read out some of the text messages she received from her estranged husband about the outfits she wore to Milan Fashion Week.

As well as slamming the white Prada sunglasses the SKIMS founder paired with an all-black latex look, Kanye said her orange Prada jumpsuit made him “so mad”.

According to Kim, the rapper texted her: “The orange look made me so mad, would’ve went to jail before I went out in that.”

In a confessional, Kim said: “While we’re here in Milan, Kanye has the kids at home and he can’t help himself. We can laugh about things we like or don’t like. No matter how crazy things are sometimes, we’re always going to be family.”

“I’ll text him back and be like, ‘You know, you have been wearing those boots for a long time, so when you’re ready to change your outfit, let me know and then you can have advice on mine.’”

The new episode of The Kardashians aired just hours after Khloe Kardashian slammed Kanye for “tearing down” her sister Kim.

The Good American founder took to the comment section of the rapper’s latest Instagram post, in which he accused the Kardashians of trying to “keep me from seeing my daughter”.

Khloe wrote: “Ye, I love you. I don’t want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here. You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I’m trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect.”

The 38-year-old continued: “Again with the birthday narrative. Enough already. We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone’s tired of it.”

“You know exactly where your children are at all times and YOU wanted separate birthdays. I have seen all of the texts to prove it. And when you changed your mind and wanted to attend, you came.”

“Like you have pointed out yourself, she is the one taking care of your kids 80% of the time. Please Leave her and the family out of it so that the kids can be raised peacefully. 🙏🏽”

“I come from a place of love and I am happy to continue this conversation privately if you wish 🤍”

Khloe’s comment was in reaction to Kanye’s post clapping back at major stars who have slammed his criticism of Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.

Referring to the controversial ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt he wore during Paris Fashion Week, he wrote: “SO WHY DID EVERYONE FEEL SO FREE TO ATTACK ME ABOUT MY SHIRT BUT CANDACE OWENS WAS THE ONLY PUBLIC FIGURE TO SAY THAT IT WAS WRONG FOR THE KARDASHIANS TO KEEP ME FROM SEEING MY DAUGHTER.” “FOR ALL THE AUDIENCE SO OUTRAGED BY MY T SHIRT WHERE WAS [sic] YOU WHEN I COULDN’T SEE MY KIDS. I WENT PUBLIC IN HOPE OF PUBLIC SUPPORT AT THAT TIME.” pic.twitter.com/e8nlOFBg06 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 3, 2022 Kim filed for divorce from Kanye last February, after almost seven years of marriage. The former couple share four children – North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.