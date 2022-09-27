Kanye West reunites with ex Irina Shayk at London Fashion Week

Kanye West has reunited with his ex Irina Shayk at London Fashion Week, one year after they called it quits.

The former couple reportedly called time on their romance in July 2021, with a source telling People that “it was never a serious thing that took off”.

A video shared by Vogue shows the Yeezy founder greeting some of the models backstage at Gucci, before embracing Irina.

“I got you!” Irina said to Kanye, before he moved on to talk to Bella Hadid, Stella Maxwell, Erykah Badu and creative director Riccardo Tisci.

Kanye and Irina first sparked romance rumours in June 2021 when they were seen in France celebrating the rapper’s birthday.

However, they parted ways shortly afterwards when the model decided the two would be better off as friends.

The model has since sparked rumours that she’s giving her relationship with Bradley Cooper another chance, with whom she shares 5-year-old daughter Lea De Seine.

The Donda rapper has since reportedly moved on with Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel.

A source told Entertainment Tonight: “Kanye and Candice are dating and their relationship is new.”

“They like each other and are happy with how things are going so far. They’re connected over fashion and creativity. Kanye is excited about Candice.”

The Victoria’s Secret model also posed recently for Kanye’s ex Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS campaign.

Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, Alessandra Ambrosio and Kim also posed for the campaign, which will feature on the new season of Hulu’s The Kardashians.

Kanye’s latest romance was with model Chaney Jones.

The pair were first romantically linked in February and appeared to confirm their relationship the following month.

The 45-year-old’s romance with Chaney came after his split from Uncut Gems star Julia Fox, who reportedly saw “red flags” in the rapper.

Kim officially filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021, citing “irreconcilable differences”, after nearly seven years of marriage.

While the pair appeared amicable after their split, their divorce took a nasty turn late last year when Kim started dating SNL comedian Pete Davidson.

After they went public with their romance, Kanye launched a number of scathing social media attacks against Kim and her beau.

The rapper’s online behaviour led to him being suspended from Instagram for 24 hours, and he was also banned from performing at this year’s Grammys back in April.

He also released two music videos which depicted him “burying” animated versions of Pete, who he has continuously referred as “Skete” online.

The reality star and SNL comedian have since parted ways due to their conflicting schedules.

Kim and Kanye tied-the-knot back in 2014, and share four kids together – North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.