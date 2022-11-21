Kanye West returns to Twitter – six weeks after anti-semitic ban

Kanye West has returned to Twitter, six weeks after he was banned from the platform.

Last month, the rapper faced major backlash for posting an anti-Semitic message on the social media app.

In the since-deleted post, the Yeezy founder wrote that he was “sleepy” but planned “to go death con 3 ON JEWISH PEOPLE” when he woke up.

He continued: “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew. Also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

Kanye’s Twitter and Instagram were then restricted, but Elon Musk said he had been reinstated on Twitter a few weeks later.

Earlier this month, the rapper tweeted that he was taking a “verbal fast” for 30 days as well as abstaining from alcohol, “adultfilms” and sex.

Ye’s account was restored by Twitter before the acquisition. They did not consult with or inform me. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

I’m not talking to nooobody for a month pic.twitter.com/g1JYFmCGEo — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2022

He hadn’t posted on the app since November 4, but returned to the platform on Sunday.

Ye tweeted: “Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked.”

Elon Musk replied: “Don’t kill what ye hate Save what ye love.”

Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked — ye (@kanyewest) November 20, 2022

In another tweeted, Kanye wrote: “Shalom : ).”

Shalom is a Hebrew word – often translated as “peace” but also used as a greeting or farewell.

Following backlash over his anti-semitic tweet, Kanye was dropped by talent agency CAA.

Luxury fashion brand Balenciaga also cut ties with him, as did Adidas.

During an interview with Piers Morgan on October 19, Kanye said he didn’t regret his anti-Semitic tweet, but apologised for causing people “hurt”.

“I will say I’m sorry for the people that I hurt with the death con [comments],” he said.

“I feel like I caused hurt and confusion. And I’m sorry for the families of the people that had nothing to do with the trauma that I had been through, and that I used my platform where you say hurt people hurt people. I was hurt.”