Kanye West misses out on a spot on Forbes’ billionaire list – after losing MAJOR brand deals

Kanye West has missed out on a spot on Forbes’ billionaire list, after losing major brand deals.

The 2023 rich list was released by the publication on Tuesday, with 2,640 people making the list.

Bernard Arnault, who oversees the LVMH empire of 75 fashion and cosmetics brands, and his family topped the list with a eye-watering fortune of $211 billion.

Kanye, who placed 1,513th on the list last year with a fortune of $2 billion, is noticeably absent from this year’s list.

His ex-wife Kim Kardashian placed 2,259th on the 2023 list, with a fortune of $1.2 billion.

Kanye has lost a number of major brand deals over the past few months, after facing backlash over an anti-Semitic tweet.

In a since-deleted tweet, the rapper wrote that he was “sleepy” but planned “to go death con 3 ON JEWISH PEOPLE” when he woke up.

He continued: “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew. Also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.” Amid the controversy, Adidas announced they had cut ties with Kanye. The sportswear brand said in a statement: “Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.” “After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. Adidas will stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect.” “This is expected to have a short-term negative impact of up to €250 million on the company’s net income in 2022 given the high seasonality of the fourth quarter,” they added. Luxury fashion brand Balenciaga also cut ties with the Chicago native amid the backlash, and he was dropped by talent agency CAA.

During an interview with Piers Morgan on October 19, Kanye said he doesn’t regret his anti-Semitic tweet, but apologised for causing people “hurt”.

“I will say I’m sorry for the people that I hurt with the death con [comments],” he said.

“I feel like I caused hurt and confusion. And I’m sorry for the families of the people that had nothing to do with the trauma that I had been through, and that I used my platform where you say hurt people hurt people. I was hurt.”

Kanye is also being sued for $250 million by George Floyd’s daughter, for comments he made over the circumstances of his death.

The 45-year-old’s divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalised last year, and he must now pay $200,000 a month in child support.

Kanye is also responsible for an equal share of his and Kim’s four children’s educational expenses, as well as their kids’ security expenses.