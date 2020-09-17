Kanye West ‘kicked off’ Twitter – after violating rules

Kanye West has been temporarily suspended from Twitter.

According to NBC, the rapper was halted from tweeting on Wednesday night – after he shared the editor of Forbes magazine’s phone number.

Sharing someone’s personal details, like their phone number or address, is a breach of the site’s rules – as it is seen as a privacy violation.

A Twitter spokesperson confirmed Kanye’s tweet, which has since been removed, was in violation of the rule – but they didn’t elaborate further.

The news comes after Kanye’s friend and former NBA player Rick Fox revealed that the rapper was banned from posting on the site.

Rick tweeted: “My friend @kanyewest wants you all to know that he was kicked off of @Twitter for 12 hours.”

During Kanye’s Twitter rant on Wednesday, the 43-year-old shared a video of himself urinating on a Grammy Award.

Over the past two days, Kanye has shared a series of concerning tweets – referencing both the music industry, which he compared to a “modern day slave ship”, and his religious beliefs, stating he is the “new Moses”.

Kanye also claimed he wouldn’t release any more music “till I’m done with my contract with Sony and Universal … On God … in Jesus name … come and get me”.

The rapper later posted a video of himself urinating on one of his 21 Grammy Awards – writing: “Trust me … I WONT STOP”.

Trust me … I WONT STOP pic.twitter.com/RmVkqrSa4F — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

Kanye also tweeted every page of his ten Universal contracts, claiming: “I need every lawyer in the world to look at these.”

In another tweet, he wrote: “We used to diss Michael Jackson the media made us call him crazy … then they killed him.”

“The media tries to kill our heroes one at a time,” he added.

Calling on celebrities for support, Kanye wrote: “Bono can I get a retweet Love you Paul can I get a retweet love you Drake Kendrick even Taylor We need you right noooooow.”

Kanye’s latest Twitter rant comes just months after his wife Kim Kardashian confirmed he was in the middle of a serious bipolar episode.

After the rapper sparked concern when he broke down at a presidential campaign rally, and shared more bizarre statements on Twitter – his wife released a statement addressing his behaviour.

Kim wrote at the time: “As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how complicated and painful it is to understand.

“I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.”

“Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behaviour know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor,” she continued.

“People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgemental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.

“I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions.

“He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressure being being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder.”

“Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions.”

“Living with bi-polar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some. That is part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his dreams have come true,” Kim wrote.

“We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with in times when they need it the most.

“I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this.

“Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye’s well being and for your understanding,” she added, before signing off, “With love and gratitude, Kim Kardashian West.”

