Kanye West ‘drops off Forbes’ billionaires list’ amid controversy

Kanye West has reportedly dropped off Forbes’ billionaires list amid ongoing controversy.

In the past couple of weeks, the rapper has faced major backlash over an anti-semitic tweet and for taking aim at Vogue contributing editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson earlier this month.

The 45-year-old is also being sued for $250 million by George Floyd’s daughter, for comments he made over the circumstances of his death.

Kanye West has since reportedly lost his spot on Forbes’ billionaires list after Adidas, Balenciaga and Gap Inc. all cut ties with him.

On Tuesday, Adidas said in a statement: “Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech.”

“Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

“After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. Adidas will stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect.”

“This is expected to have a short-term negative impact of up to €250 million on the company’s net income in 2022 given the high seasonality of the fourth quarter,” the German sportswear brand continued.

Balenciaga also cut ties with the rapper, just weeks after he opened their Paris Fashion Week show.

Parent company Kering said the French fashion house would no longer be working on projects with the rapper.

“Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist,” they told Women’s Wear Daily.

Earlier this month, Kanye received backlash over an anti-semitic tweet.

In a since-deleted tweet, the rapper wrote that he was “sleepy” but planned “to go death con 3 ON JEWISH PEOPLE” when he woke up.

He continued: “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew.”

“Also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda,” Kanye said.

During an interview with Piers Morgan on October 19, Kanye said he doesn’t regret his anti-semitic tweet, but apologised for causing people “hurt”.

“I will say I’m sorry for the people that I hurt with the death con [comments],” he said.

“I feel like I caused hurt and confusion. And I’m sorry for the families of the people that had nothing to do with the trauma that I had been through, and that I used my platform where you say hurt people hurt people. I was hurt.”