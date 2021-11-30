Kanye West deletes all his Instagram posts after the death of his close friend

Kanye West has deleted all his Instagram posts.

The rapper, who has 9.5 million followers on the app, rejoined the social media platform in July ahead of the release of his Donda album.

The 44-year-old wiped all of his photos from the app on Monday, just one day after the death of his close friend Virgil Abloh.

Virgil, who was the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection and the founder of the Off-White label, passed away at the age of 41 after privately battling “a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma”.

He collaborated with Kanye on many occasions, and he was the creative director of his agency Donda.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Ye hired Virgil as his creative director for his agency Donda in 2011, after working with him in an internship for Fendi two years earlier.

Virgil was the art director of Kanye and Jay-Z’s 2011 album ‘Watch The Throne’, and he also collaborated with the rapper on his 2010 album ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’ and his 2013 album ‘Yeezus’. Kanye dedicated his Sunday Service to Virgil after the news of his death broke.