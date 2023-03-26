Kanye West breaks his social media silence after ‘secretly getting married’

Kanye West has broken his social media silence, two months after he reportedly married Yeezy designer Bianca Censori.

The rapper took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of the movie poster for 21 Jump Street, starring Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill.

The 45-year-old captioned the post: “Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump street made me like Jewish people again.”

“No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people. No Christian can be labeled antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew. Thank you Jonah Hill I love you,” Kanye added.

Last year, the Chicago native faced major backlash over an anti-Semitic message he posted on Twitter.

In a since-deleted post, the Yeezy founder wrote that he was “sleepy” but planned “to go death con 3 ON JEWISH PEOPLE” when he woke up.

He continued: “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew. Also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

In October, members of the Goyim Defense League, a group that spreads conspiracy theories about Jews, displayed anti-Semitic banners on the 405 freeway in Los Angeles.

The group appeared to support West, as their banners read: “Honk if you know… Kanye is right about the Jews… GOYIM TV.TV. REV 3:9, John 8:44.”

The anti-Semitic protest sparked outrage on social media, and many celebrities took to social media to share their support for the Jewish community – including Kanye’s ex wife Kim Kardashian.

In a statement, the 42-year-old wrote on Twitter: “Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric toward them to come to an immediate end.”

Amid the backlash against Kanye, huge brands like Balenciaga and Adidas have cut ties with the rapper, while stores like Gap, T.J Maxx and Foot Locker have all refused to stock Yeezy merchandise.

Skechers also alleged that Kanye showed up at one of their corporate offices in LA “unannounced and uninvited” and had to be escorted off the property by two executives.

In a statement, the footwear brand wrote: “Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West. We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech.”

“The Company would like to again stress that West showed up unannounced and uninvited to Skechers corporate offices.”

Weeks after the controversy, Kanye reportedly “married” Yeezy designer Bianca Censori in a secret ceremony.

According to TMZ, the couple celebrated their love in a private ceremony – just two months after the rapper finalised his divorce from Kim.

However, Kanye and Bianca have not yet filed a marriage certificate to make it legal.

It’s understood Bianca has worked as an architectural designer at Kanye’s company Yeezy since November 2020.