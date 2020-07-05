Kanye West announces bid for US Presidency

Just when we thought 2020 was already surreal enough...

Kanye West has officially announced his bid to become the next President of the United States.

The rapper and entrepreneur made the announcement via social media on July 4th.

Taking to Twitter, the husband of Kim Kardashian wrote: “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future.

“I am running for president of the United States Flag of United States! #2020VISION.”

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

Billionaire Elon Musk has already backed the rapper for the role, replying to his tweet: “You have my full support!”

While beauty mogul Kim confirmed the news by sharing the Tweet with an American flag emoji.

This isn’t the first time the Yeezy creator has spoken out about wanting to become president.

The rapper – who is said to have a net worth valued at $1.3bn told a crowd at a New York business festival last year that he would run for president in 2024.

And at MTV’s Video Music Awards in 2015, he said he had “decided in 2020 to run for president”.

On the latest episode of the Gosscast Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker discuss online trolling in Ireland, as more people speak out against the bullying taking place on social media.

Plus the girls delve deep into Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship – as the couple reunite.