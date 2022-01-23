Kanye West and Julia Fox make their red carpet debut at Paris Fashion Week

Kanye West and Julia Fox have made their red carpet debut at Paris Fashion Week.

The couple, who have been dating since New Year’s Eve, stepped out in double denim at the Kenzo fashion show.

Kanye wore an oversized denim jacket and jeans, chunky black boots, gloves and sunglasses, while his actress girlfriend wore a cropped denim jacket, ruched jeans and denim heels.

Their outing comes after Julia hit back at claims she’s dating Kanye for “fame” and “money”.

Speaking on her Forbidden Fruits podcast, the 31-year-old said: “It’s funny cause I’m getting all of this attention, but I really couldn’t care.”

“People are like ‘Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money.’ Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, let’s keep it real,” Julia confessed.

“Watch my movie, read my book. That is more thrilling to me now than eyes on me. I couldn’t care less.”

Kanye’s romance with Julia comes amid his ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian.

The reality star, who is now dating SNL comedian Pete Davidson, officially filed for divorce from Kanye on February 19, 2021, citing “irreconcilable differences”.

The former couple tied the knot back in 2014, and share four kids together – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

Meanwhile Julia, who welcomed her first child last year, recently split from her husband Peter Artemiev – who she married in 2018.