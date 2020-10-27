Kanye West and Dua Lipa’s ‘secret collaboration’ leaks online

A secret collaboration featuring Kanye West and Dua Lipa’s vocals has leaked online.

The song, called Law Of Attraction, was recorded two years ago for Kanye’s album Yandhi, but was never released.

A one minute clip of the song has since been leaked online, and later shared on Twitter.

Law of Attraction by Kanye West ft. Dua Lipa, Ant Clemons, Nino Blu & Kenny G A demo version from Yandhi album, recorded in 2018 pic.twitter.com/jzBKS0hh3D — Jæms 🅴 (@zapblings) October 25, 2020

An insider told The Sun: “Dua really liked Kanye’s music when she was younger and considered herself a big fan.”

“She was thrilled to get in the studio with him because it was a real experience. But unfortunately the song just never worked out.”

“By the time Kanye released his album, the entire concept had changed and this track just didn’t fit at all,” the source added.