Kaley Cuoco reveals she staged a ‘self-intervention’ to cope with divorce from Karl Cook

Kaley Cuoco has revealed she staged a “self-intervention” to cope with depression amid her divorce from Karl Cook.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ star announced her split from her equestrian star husband in September 2021, after three years of marriage and their divorce was finalised in June.

Speaking to Variety about navigating the “super dark time” in her life, she revealed she staged an intervention for herself while working on ‘The Flight Attendant’.

“One month in, I had an intervention on myself in my trailer — all my producers were in there,” Kaley told the publication.

“I said, ‘I need help.’ It was interesting to say that out loud.”

“And to have everyone be like, ‘Yes, we want to help!’ I’m a working woman, and so independent, and I really take pride in being able to do everything. Well, this time, I literally couldn’t,” she admitted.

Kaley revealed she threw herself into her acting career to distract her from her difficult personal life.

“I was throwing myself into work to deny my depression, and how upset I was. Unfortunately, the character was so depressed that it wasn’t helping me!” she explained.

“I was really, really, really struggling. A lot of tears,” the 36-year-old admitted of coping with the end of her three-year marriage.

Kaley revealed she turned towards therapy to help her through the rough patch.

“It was the first time that I started therapy — I’ve been very open about that. I started at the beginning of season 2 [of ‘The Flight Attendant’], just because I was going through so much right before we started shooting. It was horrible,” she recalled.

In addition to seeking professional help, she also sought comfort from her co-star and pal Zosia Mamet, who moved in with her: “I really needed someone with me. I was really losing my mind.”

“[Zosia] had an Airbnb, and it only lasted so long. And I was like, ‘Why don’t you just move in with me?’ Like, it was the loneliest I’ve ever felt, and I am not really someone to share that,” she said.

Kaley and Karl announced their split after three years of marriage in September 2021.

In a statement at the time, they wrote: “Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions.”

“We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary.”

“We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further.”

Just last month, Kaley confirmed her romance with ‘Ozark’ star Tom Pelphrey.

The 36-year-old shared a series of loved-up snaps with the actor to Instagram, including polaroid photos of them on a secluded vacation together, and a cute snap of Tom kissing her on the cheek.

She captioned the post: “Life lately ♥️🌲 🐾 💫 ‘the sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey.'”