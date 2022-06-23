Kaley Cuoco finalises divorce from Karl Cook – after confirming new romance

Kaley Cuoco’s divorce from Karl Cook has officially been finalised.

According to the legal documents obtained by The Blast on Tuesday, no further information on the settlement was provided.

The Flight Attendant star announced her split from her equestrian star husband in September 2021, after three years of marriage.

In a statement at the time, they wrote: “Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions.”

“We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary.”

“We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further.”

Just last month, Kaley confirmed her romance with Ozark star Tom Pelphrey.

The 36-year-old shared a series of loved-up snaps with the actor to Instagram, including polaroid photos of them on a secluded vacation together, and a cute snap of Tom kissing her on the cheek.

She captioned the post: “Life lately ♥️🌲 🐾 💫 ‘the sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey’.”