Kaitlynn Carter admits she felt ‘mortified’ after ending her fling with Miley Cyrus

Kaitlynn Carter has admitted she felt “mortified” after her fling with Miley Cyrus came to an end.

The Hills: New Beginnings star famously dating the singer last summer, after they had both recently split from their respective husbands, Brody Jenner and Liam Hemsworth.

Speaking to Whitney Port on Instagram Live last night, Kaitlynn said she struggled with people’s newfound interest in her after dating Miley.

She said: “What happened to me, like, basically just after Miley and I went our separate ways, I thought, ‘OK, like, my life’s just kinda going back to the way it normally was for me when I’m on my own.'”

“I had no expectations that anyone would give a s**t about me by myself. I had no plan in place. I didn’t think about anything.”

“For example, I was dealing with a lot emotionally at that time, obviously, and I really wasn’t going out anywhere. I was just staying home.”

The 31-year-old explained: “I just didn’t anticipate anything like this happening. I’m used to it when I’m, like, with Brody or when I was with her, but never when I’m on my own. My mind is just swirling.”

“I was just so mortified. The narrative was so not what the actual situation was and that was such a wake-up call for me.”

“I had never thought about what my narrative even was or what it was going to be. I had always gone with the flow or whatever people say they say, I don’t care,” she continued.

“In relationships especially, I have always taken a back seat a little bit and sort of trusted the person I’m with to run the show, especially publicly because it’s never really been something that I wanted. I never really wanted to put myself out there that way.”

“But the bigger picture, the rest of the world, where you don’t know everyone, that’s like a whole other level and that was not really something that I was ever [ready for].

“I was naive. You don’t get to be so nonchalant about it,” she added.