Kaia Gerber lands role in upcoming season of American Horror Story

The popular FX horror anthology series is coming back for a 10th season

Kaia Gerber has landed a role in the upcoming season of American Horror Story.

The 19-year-old model will join Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin, along with recurring cast members Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Finn Wittrock, Lily Rabe and Adina Porter for the 10th season of the popular series.

Show creator Ryan Murphy shared the news via Instagram on Tuesday, writing: “Very excited to announce that Kaia Gerber is joining the American Horror Story family.”

Resharing the post to her Instagram Stories, Kaia, who is the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, wrote: “🤭🤭🤭.”

The news comes after Ryan Murphy revealed that the upcoming season of the FX horror anthology series will be called ‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’.

According to the teaser, season 10 will center around “two horrifying stories, one by the sea…the other by the sand.”

Filming back in the April of 2020, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and resumed in December.

