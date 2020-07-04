Kacey Musgraves splits from husband Ruston Kelly after two years of marriage

Kacey Musgraves has split from her husband Ruston Kelly after just two years of marriage.

The couple confirmed the news by sharing a statement with the Associated Press.

The statement reads: “With heavy but hopeful hearts we wanted to put our own thoughts into the air about what’s happening.”

“These kinds of announcements are always met with scrutiny and speculation and we want to stop that before it even starts.”

“We believe that we were put into each other’s lives for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better,” the statement continued.

“The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we’ve shared as husband and wife. It’s a soul connection that can never be erased.”

“We’ve made this painful decision together — a healthy decision that comes after a very long period of trying the best we can. It simply just didn’t work. Though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives.”

The couple concluded: “We hold no blame, anger, or contempt for each other and we ask for privacy and positive wishes for us both as we learn how to navigate through this.”

Kacey and Ruston, both 31, tied the knot back in 2017 – one year after they started dating.