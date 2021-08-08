Home LA Showbiz Justin Timberlake mourns the death of his longtime backup singer Nicole Hurst

Justin Timberlake mourns the death of his longtime backup singer Nicole Hurst

"My heart is so heavy..."

Sophie Clarke
Justin Timberlake has paid tribute to his longtime backup singer Nicole Hurst following her death.

The singer took to Instagram to share a series of photos and videos with Nicole, who was 39 at the time of her death.

Justin wrote: “My heart is so heavy. We lost a beautiful soul this week. Nicole lit up every room she walked into. On and off the stage she was a constant source of joy and positivity.”

 

“Some things feel so unfair and we will never understand why they happen. What I do know is that we were blessed to laugh with her, to travel with her, and to experience her infectious smile and love for a life filled with music.”

“Nicole, it’s not enough to say that I am going to miss you dearly. Thank you for your light. I will do my best to carry that with me,” he continued.

“I love you, my sister. Forever family and forever a TN Kid. 💔”

 

Nicole’s cause of death is unknown.

The singer previously opened up about being diagnosed with breast cancer.

