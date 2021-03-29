The singer has over 60 tattoos on his body

Justin Bieber’s mom reacts to his new neck tattoo

Pattie Mallette has reacted to her son Justin Bieber’s new neck tattoo.

The singer released his new album Justice earlier this month, which includes the songs ‘Holy’, ‘Lonely’ and ‘Peaches’.

Seemingly paying tribute to his latest single ‘Peaches’, the 27-year-old shared photos of himself to Instagram over the weekend getting a peach inked on his neck.

He captioned the post: “🍑✏️”, and tagged celebrity tattoo artist Doctor Woo.

While many admired Justin’s latest tattoo in the comment section, his mother seemed to disapprove.

She commented: “Don’t you have enough yet? 😩”

Back in December, Justin revealed why he hadn’t gotten his back tattooed yet.

The Canadian star has over 60 tattoos all over his body, but admitted he’s saved a spot for a very special piece.

Chat show host Ellen DeGeneres said: “I saw that you’re saving tattoos on your back for when you have kids,” with Justin responding: “Yeah.”

Ellen asked: “So you’ll do like a family portrait of all of you sitting in front of the fire place? You , Hailey and the kids?” to which Justin replied: “Something like that, yeah.”