Fans have gone wild at the return of the 'Bieber hair'

Justin Bieber teases brand new music video by WAP director

Justin Bieber has teased his brand new music video by the director of Cardi B’s WAP.

The Canadian singer’s new track Holy debuts on Friday, September 18 – which features Chance The Rapper.

Ahead of the single and music video’s release, Justin shared sneak peaks at the Colin Tilley directed video on Instagram – which sees the 26-year-old covered in dirt and wearing overalls.

“New era. New single. It’s begins,” Justin wrote, “#HOLY this Friday ft. @chancetherapper.”

Justin’s look for the music video got the seal of approval from his wife Hailey, who commented: “😍”.

His father Jeremy wrote: “Look like your pops.”

Meanwhile it was Justin Bieber’s hair that started trending on Twitter, as he returned to his famous longer locks.

One fan wrote: “Justin Bieber with long hair could save 2020”, while another added: “@justinbieber long hair is bringing back my 2009 belieber self.”

Justin Bieber's hair has healed me — eve 🌙 (@aliencamelback) September 16, 2020

Justin Bieber with long hair could save 2020 — physical by dua lipa (@kilemelon) September 16, 2020

Never thought I’d enjoy him with long hair again but got dayum, he’s a gorgeous sight to behold 😍😍 — Zaynab Salim (@sw4rley_stinson) September 16, 2020

Justin Bieber having skater boy hair again is the best — katie (@katiepereira) September 16, 2020

okay can we talk about justin bieber’s hair at the moment? I guess something right happened in 2020. #JustinBieber pic.twitter.com/nAGNwgEbSx — Victor (@victorgworld) September 16, 2020

justin bieber has his bieber hair back. we are healing ❤️ — ★.*｡bk.・゜✭ (@sccrmmy) September 16, 2020

@justinbieber long hair is bringing back my 2009 belieber self. — cathyyyy (@cxxthay) September 16, 2020

Justin Bieber bringing his long hair back >>>>> — °˖✧bri✧˖° (@ufobri__) September 16, 2020

All Justin Bieber has to do was grow his hair and he’s trending, wow — 🌬MiD SLiME 🐍🧥 (@DMans303) September 16, 2020

