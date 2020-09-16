Home LA Showbiz Justin Bieber teases brand new music video by WAP director

Justin Bieber teases brand new music video by WAP director

Fans have gone wild at the return of the 'Bieber hair'

By
Sophie Clarke
-
Instagram

Justin Bieber has teased his brand new music video by the director of Cardi B’s WAP.

The Canadian singer’s new track Holy debuts on Friday, September 18 – which features Chance The Rapper.

Ahead of the single and music video’s release, Justin shared sneak peaks at the Colin Tilley directed video on Instagram – which sees the 26-year-old covered in dirt and wearing overalls.

“New era. New single. It’s begins,” Justin wrote, “#HOLY this Friday ft. @chancetherapper.”

New era. New single. It’s begins. #HOLY this Friday ft. @chancetherapper jbsoon.com

Justin’s look for the music video got the seal of approval from his wife Hailey, who commented: “😍”.

His father Jeremy wrote: “Look like your pops.”

Meanwhile it was Justin Bieber’s hair that started trending on Twitter, as he returned to his famous longer locks.

One fan wrote: “Justin Bieber with long hair could save 2020”, while another added: “@justinbieber long hair is bringing back my 2009 belieber self.”

