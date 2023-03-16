Justin Bieber shares health update after facial paralysis

Justin Bieber has shared a health update, after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

The 29-year-old was forced to cancel his Justice World Tour after receiving the diagnosis, which left him with facial paralysis.

The Canadian singer took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday to share a video of his face, suggesting he has regained mobility.

Last summer, Justin shocked fans by sharing a video of his facial paralysis as a result of the virus.

He explained: “I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome, and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear, my facial nerves, and has caused my face to have paralysis.”

“As you can see this eye is not blinking, I can’t smile on this side of my face, this nostril will not move so there’s full paralysis on this side of my face.”