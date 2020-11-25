Justin Bieber reveals why he’s unhappy about Grammy nomination

Justin Bieber isn’t happy about his album ‘Changes’ being nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album at next year’s Grammys.

After the Grammy nominees were announced on Tuesday evening, the 26-year-old said he wanted his album to be recognised in the R&B category.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Justin wrote: “To the Grammys I am flattered to be acknowledged and appreciated for my artistry.”

“I am very meticulous and intentional about my music. With that being said I set out to make an R&B album. Changes was and is an R&B album.”

“It is not being acknowledged as an R&B album which is very strange to me. I grew up admiring R&B music and wished to make a project that would embody that sound.”

“For this not to be put into that category feels weird considering from the chords to the melodies to the vocal style all the way down to the hip hop drums that were chosen it is undeniably, unmistakably an R&B Album!”

“To be clear I absolutely love Pop music it just wasn’t what I set out to make this time around. My gratitude for feeling respected for my work remains and I am honored to be nominated either way,” he added.

In the Best Pop Vocal Album category, Justin will go up against Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga.

Justin is also nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance for Yummy; Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Intentions with Quavo; and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for his 10,000 Hours collaboration with Dan + Shay.