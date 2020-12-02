Justin Bieber reveals the sweet reason he hasn’t got tattoos on his back

The singer is saving the spot for a very special piece

Justin Bieber has revealed the sweet reason he hasn’t got tattoos on his back.

The singer has gotten his torso, arms, and even his neck inked, but admitted he’s saved a spot for a very special piece.

During his appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, the chat show host said: “I saw that you’re saving tattoos on your back for when you have kids,” with Justin responding: “Yeah.”

Ellen asked: “So you’ll do like a family portrait of all of you sitting in front of the fire place? You , Hailey and the kids?”

“Something like that, yeah,” the 26-year-old responded.

Opening up about his plans to start a family, the Canadian star said: “I’m going to have as many as Hailey is willing to push out.”

“I’d love to have myself a little tribe. It’s her body and whatever she wants to do. I think she wants to have a few.”

Explaining why the couple have yet to start having children, Justin added: “I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman.

“And I think she just is not ready yet, and I think that’s OK.”