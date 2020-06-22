Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus and Coldplay to play star-studded concert to support coronavrius charities

The event will be broadcast on June 27th and hosted by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus and Coldplay to play star-studded concert to support...

Dwayne Johnson will host a globally-broadcast concert in aid of coronavirus charities this weekend.

Global Goal: Unite for Our Future — The Concert, organised by Global Citizen and the European Commission, will take place this Saturday June 27th and features an extensive star-studded line-up.

Shakira, Coldplay, Usher, Jennifer Hudson, Justin Bieber and Quavo, Miley Cyrus, Chloe x Halle, J Balvin, Yemi Alade, Christine and the Queens are all due to perform at the concert.

Chris Rock, Hugh Jackman, David Beckham and Billy Porter will also appear in the broadcast, along with appearances from world leaders such as Bill and Melinda Gates and President Macron.

According to the Global Citizen’s official website, the event aims to “tackle global injustices by using our collective voice to drive change for everyone, everywhere.”

Miley Cyrus, who will be performing at the concert, stated the event would call on leaders to “combat the disproportionate impact COVID-19 has on marginalized communities”.

“Because of this global effort, we will be more able to ensure that everyone, everywhere has access to COVID-19 testing and treatment, regardless of their income or where they live.”

It’s time to fight for the world we need.

I’m hosting @Glblctzn’s GLOBAL GOAL UNITE FOR OUR FUTURE. A concert premiering on JUNE 27th that will shine a light on the work we can do to create a healthier future for everyone, everywhere. https://t.co/pE7Oa7F1dq#GlobalGoalUnite pic.twitter.com/g27dWiRRn7 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 22, 2020

Host Dwayne Johnson said this is a “critical moment in history.”

“The event aims to lift up the global community that is tackling equitable access to health care, and other enormous injustices facing our world.”

Founder of Global Citizens Hugh Evans said the show is intended to draw awareness to the disproportionate impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on marginalised communities.

“If we are to end Covid-19 for all, we need our world leaders to commit the billions of dollars needed to equitably deliver testing, treatments and vaccines.”

Thank you! Will you join us on June 27 for #GlobalGoalUnite to help close the funding gap for the most vulnerable? Testing, treatments, and vaccines for everyone everywhere … We need your leadership! https://t.co/c86AeO4DFz — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) June 13, 2020

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said the star-studded line-up will inspire change.

“Artists have the power to inspire change. They use their talents to serve great causes.”

