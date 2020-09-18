The singer made Beliebers around the world envious

Justin Bieber did the BEST thing for a former superfan

Justin Bieber made one former superfan’s dream come true, after he cast her to star in his latest music video.

The Canadian singer released his new track Holy featuring Chance The Rapper today, which he said marked a “new era” for his music.

Starring in the video is actress Ryan Destiny, who famously won a singing contest back in 2011 to attend the red carpet premiere of Justin’s concert film Never Say Never.

Ryan played Justin’s love interest in the new track, leaving “Beliebers” around the world envious.

Seeing Ryan Destiny play Justin Bieber’s love interest in his new music video just really made the 12 year old belieber in me really happy 🥺🥺🥺 — Official Jewelle (@thebabykale) September 18, 2020

JUSTIN BIEBER AND RYAN DESTINY AS A COUPLE ON THE HOLY MUSIC VIDEO ARE EVERYTHING TO ME pic.twitter.com/Qp3wDBIbTE — bella 🦋 HOLY! (@bieberseverlark) September 18, 2020

seeing ryan destiny in that video with justin bieber just made me so happy — tay ツ (@hrrysgldengmini) September 18, 2020

RYAN DESTINY AS THE LOVE INTEREST???? YES @justinbieber — Jobana (@J0bana) September 18, 2020

the fact that is was ryan destiny in justin bieber’s video sits VERY well with me — a$hhh👿 (@ashleyikumuu) September 18, 2020

Since winning Justin’s Never Say Never competition, Ryan rose to fame as a member of the girl-group Love Dollhouse.

The 25-year-old also starred in the hit Fox TV musical drama Star, and most recently joined the cast of the sitcom Grown-ish.

