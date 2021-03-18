Justin Bieber debuts new song ‘Peaches’ during NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert

The track will appear on his upcoming album Justice

Justin Bieber debuted his brand new song ‘Peaches’ during his first appearance on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert.

The 27-year-old performed a stripped down version of the track, which will appear on his upcoming album ‘Justice’ – set for release on Friday.

The recorded version of ‘Peaches’ will feature guest vocals from GIVEŌN and Daniel Caesar.

During the Tiny Desk Concert, Justin also performed ‘Anyone’, ‘Hold On’ and ‘Holy’ from his new album.

The singer announced the release of his sixth studio album last month.

Announcing the news on Instagram, he wrote: “In a time when there’s so much wrong with this broken planet, we all crave healing – and justice – for humanity.”

“In creating this album, my goal is to make music that will provide comfort; to make songs that people can relate to, and connect to, so they feel less alone.”

“Suffering, injustice and pain can leave people feeling helpless. Music is a great way of reminding each other that we aren’t alone. Music can be a way to relate to one another and connect with one another.”

“I know that I cannot simply solve injustice by making music, but I do know that if we all do our part by using our gifts to serve this planet, and each other, that we are that much closer to being united,” Justin wrote.

“This is me doing a small part. I want to continue the conversation of what justice looks like so we can continue to heal.”

Justice is set for release on March 19th.