Justin Bieber debuts new look after shaving his head

Justin Bieber has debuted a new look after shaving his head.

In recent weeks, the singer has faced cultural appropriation backlash for wearing his hair in dreadlocks.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the 27-year-old showed off his new shaved hairdo as he posed for a photo with his wife Hailey.

“Happy Sunday,” he captioned the post.

OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder commented: “SHAAAAAAAVED BRUH,” while singer Tyler Cole wrote: “Shaved head szn.”

Justin was missing from the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night, where he was nominated in five categories – including Top Song Sales Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Male Artist and Top R&B Song.

