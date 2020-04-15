Justin Bieber among major celebrities auctioning off fan experiences to raise money for charity

Justin Bieber and a host of major celebrities are auctioning off fan experiences, to raise money for vital charities during the coronavirus pandemic.

The #AllInChallenge was launched on Tuesday, and celebs like Justin Bieber, Kevin Hart, and Magic Johnson have already gotten involved.

So far, the stars have already helped raise over $2 million, and all of the proceeds will be donated to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen America’s Food Fund and No Kid Hungry.

Justin has encouraged fans to donate by offering to fly to one donor’s house to sing ‘One Less Lonely Girl’ to them.

I’ve accepted the #ALLINCHALLENGE. Help me feed the hungry during this challenging time. Go to https://t.co/OjfuURDx9y to donate for a chance to have me fly to your town and sing OLLG to you. Thanks pic.twitter.com/wio7yXylgH — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) April 14, 2020

Kevin Hart is offering a speaking role in his next film, and a VIP experience with a trailer, assistant and car service.

Meanwhile, Magic Johnson is offering to watch the Lakers courtside with a donor, and to play H.O.R.S.E. with them.

Rapper Meek Mill has also gotten involved in the challenge, and is auctioning off his 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom.

I’ve accepted the #ALLINCHALLENGE from @MichaelGRubin. Go to https://t.co/jAJ0GwKbel to bid on my Rolls-Royce Phantom that I’m putting up to help feed the hungry and those who need it during this wild time. Also, @JHarden13 @KingJames @FloydMayweather I challenge you to be ALL IN pic.twitter.com/6T3s7JYuJN — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 14, 2020

