Justin Bieber accuses paparazzi of shooting upskirt photos of wife Hailey

The singer confronted a group of photographers during a night out in Hollywood

Justin Bieber confronted a group of paparazzi during a night out in West Hollywood, after he thought they tried to shoot upskirt photos of his wife Hailey.

The couple had dinner at The Nice Guy restaurant, before they were swarmed by photographers when they left the venue.

After they jumped into a private bus, Justin turned around and asked the paps: “Are you guys shooting underneath her skirt?”

The photographers quickly denied the allegation, and one said: “Why would someone shoot under her skirt?”

Justin replied, “That’s the question, right?”

Another pap said: “No one was doing that, I swear. Come on bro look at the videos… Hey bro, I hope you have a good night, man. No one would do that, brother.”

Accepting their denial, the 27-year-old said thank you and closed the bus door.

Justin and Hailey secretly wed at a New York City courthouse in September 2018, just two months after the Canadian musician proposed in the Bahamas.

One year later, the couple exchanged vows in front of family and friends at their star-studded second wedding in South Carolina on September 30, 2019.