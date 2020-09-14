The Hollywood couple married secretly in a NYC courthouse back in 2018

Justin and Hailey Bieber celebrate two years since they secretly wed

Justin and Hailey Baldwin have celebrated two years since they secretly tied the knot.

The Hollywood couple obtained their marriage licenses in New York back in September 2018, just two months after they got engaged during a trip to the Bahamas in July that year.

The newly weds held a second wedding the following year surrounded by family and friends, in a ceremony of 154 guests – including famous faces such as Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Marking the anniversary of their first and secret wedding, Justin shared a video of his wife captioned: “2 years today @haileybieber .. xoxo 😘”

The happy couple enjoyed a romantic picnic to celebrate their day, with a host of their famous friends congratulating them on their anniversary.

Chance The Rapper commented: “Happy Anniversary yall! We love and miss u.”

Pro-surfer Kelia Moniz wrote: “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Where is time going !!! Love you two.”

Back in February, the couple shared a full look into their star-studded second wedding day – in an episode of Justin’s YouTube series ‘Seasons’.

The emotional clip sees the stars talk about how much they love each other and sees the moment they say “I do”.

