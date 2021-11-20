Julia Stiles announces she’s expecting her second child

Julia Stiles is expecting her second child with her husband Preston J. Cook.
The actress confirmed the exciting news when she debuted her baby bump at a screening of The Humans in New York City this week.
The couple are already parents to a 4-year-old son named Strummer.
Julia and Preston tied the knot on a beach in Seattle back in September 2017.
The 40-year-old was expecting their first child at the time, and confirmed the exciting news on Instagram.
Sharing a photo of Jonathan’s hand on her baby bump, she wrote: “Who doesn’t love a shotgun wedding? 😉✨.”
The couple got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2015, after meeting on the set of her film Go With Me.
