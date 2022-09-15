Julia Fox reveals the REAL reason she ended her romance with Kanye West

Julia Fox has revealed the real reason she ended her romance with Kanye West.

The Uncut Gems star had a whirlwind romance with the rapper earlier this year, after meeting him at a New Year’s Eve party in Miami.

Albeit brief, Julia’s very public relationship with Kanye thrust her into the spotlight, gaining her a legion of new fans in the process.

During a new interview with ES magazine this week, the actress addressed claims she used Kanye for publicity.

Julia said: “That’s such bulls**t. He got my number through a mutual friend, period.”

The 32-year-old said she took her romance with Kanye “day by day”, but quickly ended things when she noticed some red flags.

“It was just like, he still wants to hang out with me today, let’s do it,” she explained. “And then real life set in and the lifestyle wasn’t sustainable.”

“I couldn’t fly away once a week. And I tapped out at the first sign of a red flag.”

When asked to elaborate on what she meant by “red flags”, Julia cited his very public divorce from Kim Kardashian.

“The unresolved issues that he was dealing with. It just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don’t have time for it, or energy,” she confessed.

“I don’t have the bandwidth or emotional capacity for it. I’m proud of myself for that. Pre-Valentino Julia would have definitely stuck it out and been there for longer.”

Kim officially filed for divorce from Kanye on February 19, 2021, citing “irreconcilable differences”.

The former couple tied the knot back in 2014, and share four kids together – North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.