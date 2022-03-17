Julia Fox defends Kanye West amid recent backlash: ‘He wouldn’t hurt a fly’

Julia Fox has defended her ex-boyfriend Kanye West amid recent backlash.

The rapper, who split from the Uncut Gems star last month after a whirlwind romance, has come under fire in recent weeks after attacking his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson on social media.

The 44-year-old has also targeted Pete in two new music videos to his track Eazy, in which he raps about “beating” the SNL comedian’s “ass”.

The first music video depicted Kanye “burying” a claymation version of Pete, and the second saw an animated Pete get brutally attacked by a skinned monkey.

Speaking about Kanye’s controversial music videos, Julia told TMZ: “Kanye’s harmless. I just think that’s his artistic creative expression.”

“I know it’s aggressive, but I think if it really came down to it, I don’t think Kanye would hurt a fly.”

It comes after Kanye defended himself in a since-deleted Instagram post, writing: “Art is therapy just like this view. Art is protected as freedom of speech. Art inspires and simplifies the world.”

“Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm. Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended 🖤”

Kanye has since been temporarily suspended from Instagram after violating the site’s policies.