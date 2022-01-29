Joni Mitchell joins Neil Young’s boycott of Spotify over Joe Rogan podcast

Canadian singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell is removing all her music from Spotify, standing in “solidarity” with fellow artist Neil Young.

Earlier this week, the 76-year-old demanded that his catalogue of songs be removed from Spotify over its affiliation with Joe Rogan’s podcast.

In recent months, Rogan has been accused of spreading misinformation about the coronavirus and vaccines.

In a statement posted to his website on Wednesday, Neil called Spotify “the home of life threatening Covid misinformation.”

In response to his statement, Spotify said: “We want all the world’s music and audio content to be available to Spotify users. With that comes great responsibility in balancing both safety for listeners and freedom for creators.”

“We have detailed content policies in place and we’ve removed over 20,000 podcast episodes related to Covid since the start of the pandemic.”

“We regret Neil’s decision to remove his music from Spotify, but hope to welcome him back soon,” they added.

Joni Mitchell has since joined Neil’s boycott of Spotify, and has asked the platform to remove her entire back catalogue.

In a statement shared on her website, she wrote: “I’ve decided to remove all my music from Spotify. Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives.”

“I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue.”

The singer also linked to an open letter signed by medical and scientific experts, calling on Spotify to “immediately establish a clear and public policy to moderate misinformation on its platform.”

The letter explicitly names Joe Rogan’s podcast, and calls out a particular episode featuring guest doctor Robert Malone “for promoting baseless conspiracy theories”.

The letter also said the podcast had a “concerning history of broadcasting misinformation, particularly regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Amid the controversy, British singer James Blunt weighed in on the situation on Twitter this morning with a witty post.

If @spotify doesn’t immediately remove @joerogan, I will release new music onto the platform. #youwerebeautiful — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) January 29, 2022

The 47-year-old tweeted: “If @spotify doesn’t immediately remove @joerogan, I will release new music onto the platform. #youwerebeautiful.”

The Joe Rogan Experience is currently the top-rated podcast on Spotify.

The streaming service acquired the podcast in 2020 in a deal worth a reported $100m.