Jonah Hill and rumoured fiancée welcome their first child together

Jonah Hill and his rumoured fiancée Olivia Millar have welcomed their first child together.

The actor’s rep confirmed the happy news to People over the weekend.

The name and gender of the baby have not yet been revealed.

Jonah Hill and girlfriend Olivia Millar welcome their first baby 🎉❤️ pic.twitter.com/nMsZppjyI0 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 2, 2023

Jonah and Olivia first sparked romance rumours in August 2022, following his split from surfer Sarah Brady.

In March this year, Olivia was spotted debuting a baby bump as she enjoyed a walk around Santa Monica with her beau.

That same month, she was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her wedding finger, sparking speculation Jonah had proposed.

Check out the first episode of our brand new podcast Goss Island, where host Alan Cawley sits down with Goss.ie Founder & CEO Alexandra Ryan about what’s to come on the summer series of Love Island 2023.

Alan and Ali chat about the highs and lows from previous seasons, and share their predictions for the series ahead.

Now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes, you can also watch the entire episode from start to finish on our YouTube channel.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Goss Island is brought to you by F&F, Fashion at Tesco.

Available in over 80 Tesco stores nationwide, F&F is your one-stop shop this summer season, with versatile pieces and wardrobe essentials to dress the whole family for a day out, a day at the beach or a BBQ in the back garden!

Explore their latest summer clothing collection – a perfect blend of style, comfort and versatility, in stores now.