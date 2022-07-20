Johnny Depp’s relationship status with mystery woman revealed after recent sighting

Johnny Depp’s relationship status with the mystery red-head he was recently spotted with has been revealed.

Earlier this week, the Pirates of the Caribbean star was photographed with a mystery woman prior to his performance at Umbria Jazz Festival in Italy, sparking romance rumours.

However, a source has since told E! News that the woman is just “a member of the staff” working on set of Johnny’s new upcoming movie ‘Jeanne du Barry’.

The insider explained: “She is his French teacher and there is no romantic connection whatsoever.”

The 59-year-old is set to play Louis XV in the new film.

And according to IMDB, the film centers around the life of Jeanne Bécu, the mistress of the 18th century French King when he died.

This new movie, which is set to premiere in 2023, will be the actor’s first return to the big screen in three years.

It comes after Johnny won his high-profile defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard last month.

The 58-year-old launched a $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife in 2019, after she wrote about being an alleged victim of domestic violence in an op-ed for the Washington Post in December 2018.

While his name was excluded from the piece, Johnny’s legal team have argued that the op-ed implied that he “perpetrated domestic violence against her.”

Amber has countersued Johnny, asking for $100 million and claiming she suffered “rampant physical violence and abuse” at his hands.

During the trial, Johnny’s former Hollywood agent claimed he was dropped from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise because of Amber’s domestic abuse allegations.

A jury of five men and two women found Amber guilty of defaming her ex-husband, and they awarded Johnny over $10 million in damages. Amber was awarded $2 million in damages on one of her three defamation countersuit claims.

Johnny and Amber met in 2009 on the set of the film The Rum Diary, and they got married in February 2015.

Their divorce was finalised two years later.