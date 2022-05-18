Johnny Depp’s lawyer questions Amber Heard over allegation he sexually assaulted her with liquor bottle

WARNING: This article contains allegations of physical and sexual violence that some readers may find distressing.

Johnny Depp’s lawyer has questioned Amber Heard’s allegation the actor sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle during an intense cross-examination in court.

The actress returned to the witness stand at Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia on Tuesday, where she was grilled by his attorney Camille Vasquez.

The atmosphere in court was particularly tense as Amber was questioned about a fight they had in Australia in March 2015, shortly after they tied the knot.

The former couple have both given vastly different accounts of the violent incident.

Amber has claimed Johnny sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle during their row.

The actor has denied this, and alleged he was the victim as he lost the tip of his middle finger when she threw a vodka bottle at him.

In court on Tuesday, Johnny’s lawyer questioned why Amber never sought medical attention, even though she said her feet were cut by broken glass after the attack.

Ms Vasquez then asked: “You’re the one who assaulted someone with a bottle in Australia, isn’t that right, Ms Heard?”

The actress responded: “I didn’t assault Johnny in Australia. I didn’t assault Johnny ever.”

Johnny’s legal team also read out love notes Amber wrote for him months after the incident, and questioned why she wrote them after he allegedly assaulted her.

In May 2015, two months after the Australia fight, Amber wrote: “True love isn’t about just the madness of passion or instead picking the safety of peace. No, it’s about both.”

“I still, perhaps more than ever, want to rip you apart, devour you and savour the taste.”

In another note written after their July 2015 honeymoon aboard the Orient Express train, Amber said she “couldn’t imagine a more gorgeous honeymoon” and told Johnny “I love you more and more every passing day.”

In court, the 36-year-old previously testified that Johnny assaulted her on their honeymoon.

When asked why she sent Johnny love notes after he allegedly assaulted her, Amber said she believed the actor had hit rock bottom after their Australia fight, and was committed to sobriety.

During the trial, Amber has detailed multiple incidents of alleged abuse, and has told the court that “violence became normal” towards the end of their relationship.

However, Johnny has testified that he never hit his ex-wife, and claimed that she was the abuser in their relationship.

The 58-year-old has said the allegations he was a “drunken, cocaine-fueled menace who beat women” have cost him “everything”.

The actor launched a $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife in 2019, after she wrote about being an alleged victim of domestic violence in an op-ed for the Washington Post in December 2018.

While his name was excluded from the piece, Johnny’s legal team have argued that the op-ed implied that he “perpetrated domestic violence against her.”

Amber has countersued Johnny, asking for $100 million and claiming she suffered “rampant physical violence and abuse” at his hands.

Back in November 2020, Johnny lost his highly publicised UK libel lawsuit case against British tabloid The Sun for calling him a “wife-beater.”

The court upheld that the tabloid’s claims were “substantially true,” and Amber testified to back up the claims.

In March 2021, his attempt to overturn the decision was overruled. However, in this case, he is suing Amber directly.

The trial at Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia is expected to last another two weeks.

Johnny and Amber met in 2009 on the set of the film The Rum Diary, and were married in February 2015.

Their divorce was finalised two years later.

You can watch a video of Amber’s testimony on day 17 of the trial below: